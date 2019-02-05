Collection at Clitheroe's Tesco supermarket raises hundreds for Cancer Research UK

Pendle Hill Fundraisers for Cancer Research UK were given a warm welcome on Saturday by the staff of Tesco in Clitheroe.

The fundraisers were collecting for World Cancer Day, which was yesterday, and has the theme for the next three years - #IAmAndIWill for whoever you are, you have the power to reduce the impact of cancer for yourself, the people you love and for the world.

The people visiting Tesco on Saturday donated £440.86 to Cancer Research UK which will be put to good use helping to beat cancer.