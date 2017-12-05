Coffee shop staff thank wellwishers after fierce fire

The owners of Clitheroe's Exchange Coffee Co have expressed their gratitude after a blaze devastated the business.

Firefighters from Clitheroe, Great Harwood and Hyndburn received the call just before 10am today (Tuesday) and battled for hours to bring the blaze under control using hosereel jets and aerial ladders for access.

Police had to close the top of Wellgate and motorists were advised to avoid the area. No one was injured in the incident.

The owners of the coffee shop took to Social Media to explain the situation. They tweeted: "We have had a fire at our Clitheroe shop. All staff and customers are safe. Please bear with us at this time. Thanks to all who have sent well wishes."