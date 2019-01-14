Club presents high vis jackets to Ribble Valley school

Clitheroe Lions Club members donate the high vis jackets to staff and pupils at Edisford Primary School in Clitheroe.
Staff and children from a Ribble Valley school welcomed representatives from Clitheroe Lions Club as part of the organisation's ongoing national safety campaign.

Members of Clitheroe Lions Club have donated a set of high-visibility jackets emblazoned with Edisford Primary School’s name alongside the Lions Club logo and these were presented in a whole school assembly - modelled by a few pupil and staff volunteers.

The pupils were interested to learn a little about the remit of the Lions Club on an international level and thanks have been expressed to Clitheroe Lions Club members for their kind donation.