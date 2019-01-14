Club presents high vis jackets to Ribble Valley school

Staff and children from a Ribble Valley school welcomed representatives from Clitheroe Lions Club as part of the organisation's ongoing national safety campaign.

Members of Clitheroe Lions Club have donated a set of high-visibility jackets emblazoned with Edisford Primary School’s name alongside the Lions Club logo and these were presented in a whole school assembly - modelled by a few pupil and staff volunteers.

The pupils were interested to learn a little about the remit of the Lions Club on an international level and thanks have been expressed to Clitheroe Lions Club members for their kind donation.