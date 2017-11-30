Cltheroe Market's feast of festive fun starts Saturday

Shoppers are invited to a feast of festive fun in Clitheroe on Saturday, when the town launches its Christmas market.

More than 40 of the finest artisan food and craft-makers in the North West will bring the waft of festive spice and rustle of wrapping paper to the market on Saturday, December 2nd, 9th and 16th.

From 11am the Clitheroe Town Band will perform carols in Castle Street, followed by a host of festive fun at Clitheroe Market, including roast chestnuts, visits by Father Christmas and a Christmas tree lights switch-on at 3pm by Ribble Valley Deputy Mayor Stuart Carefoot.

The market will feature the famous Grasmere Gingerbread, which is considered the best gingerbread in the world, while the Authentic Asian Street Food Stall will sell special "jingle bhajis" adapted from an old family recipe featuring "a bit of festive spice".

Other producers taking part in the market include the multi-award-winning Parkers Preserves, whose sweet and spicy mango chutney is a former Best Chutney in the North West winner.

Craft-makers include Vintage Chandlery, whose paraffin-free soy wax candles feature 100 per cent pure essential oils and Nikki’s Book Folding Frenzy, which uses intricate page-folding techniques to create gifts from old hardback books.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Ken Hind said: “We have gone all-out to ensure Clitheroe is the place to be this Christmas and are inviting shoppers from across Lancashire to join us for a unique experience among some of the best food producers, craft-makers and independent shops in the North West.”

More than 65 of the best British craft-makers in the UK are also taking part in Northern Star, the annual festive show at the Platform Gallery, a short walk from Clitheroe Market, among them pewter artist Ella McIntosh, Will Shakspeare, who is one of the country's most celebrated glass blowers, Darwen furniture-maker David Shackleton and textile artist Tracey Davies, dubbed Lancashire’s "queen of crafts".

Northern Star features a large selection of handmade items, including textiles, ceramics, glass, jewellery, lighting, decorations, cards and woodwork, with prices starting at just £2.

The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4-30pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, December 3rd, 10th and 17th.

Free festive parking is also on offer for up to three hours at the Ribble Valley Borough Council Offices, Lowergate and Clitheroe Market car parks on Saturday, December 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.