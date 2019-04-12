Clitheroe woman receives prestigious title at 2019 Ribble Valley Stars in Tourism Awards

A Clitheroe woman who manages the Diocesan Retreat and Conference Centre has received the Special Recognition award at the recent 2019 Ribble Valley Stars in Tourism Awards.

Christine Nelson, who has worked at the retreat - set in the grounds and ruins of the 14th Century Cistercian Abbey on the banks of the River Calder - for more than a decade, has helped the abbey consolidate its reputation as one of the jewels in Ribble Valley’s crown.

Specifically highlighting Christine’s leadership role in restoring the business back to health after the floods which affected Whalley and other parts of Lancashire in late December 2015, the award has shone a light on a relatively unheralded yet nevertheless crucial part of the diocese.

"This award is richly deserved," said The Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn. “Christine is a stalwart of the diocese [and] I thank God for her talents and congratulate her on being recognised for her hard work.”