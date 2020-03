A 35-year-old woman who stole money from the Mytton Fold Hotel, Blackburn, was ordered to pay compensation.

Sarah Walker took the cash, of a value unknown, between April 1 and August 23, 2019, Blackburn magistrates were told.

The defendant, of Colthirst Drive in Clitheroe, was fined £276 and was told to pay £240 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She admitted theft.