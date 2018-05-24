Clitheroe twins are treasure hunt winners

A regular treasure hunt staged at Clitheroe Castle Museum was won by a pair of 10-year-old twins from Clitheroe.

Katherine and Rebecca Yearing succeeded in finding all 10 bunnies hiding in the museum and were presented with prizes and certificates.

Claire Sutton, Lancashire County Council's museum manager at Clitheroe, said: "Families with children love searching for the 'hidden' toys within the museum and it's a great way to introduce the children to local heritage. Each month we have a different theme for the hunt."

Tickets for the museum cost £4-40 for adults and £3-30 for concessions. Accompanied children (aged 0-12) and young people (aged 13-18) are free of charge.