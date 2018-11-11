Clitheroe townsfolk turn out to mark Armistice Day centenary

Thousands of people descended in the heart of the town this morning to remember and pay their respects to its Fallen Soldiers.

People - young and old - placed wreaths at the war memorial.

People gather at the war memorial to pay their respects

The Service of Remembrance, conducted by the Rev. Andy Froud, began at 10-45am and incorporated the two minutes’ silence at 11am.

At the conclusion of the service, organised by Clitheroe Town Council, there was a short procession down Parson Lane to Trinity Methodist Centre where refreshments were served.

A short service, including the two minutes’ silence, led by the Rev. Ian Humphreys, was also held at Trinity Methodist Church beginning at 10am for those who were unable to or did not wish to attend the service at the war memorial.

A full report with pictures from across the Ribble Valley to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War will appear on this website tomorrow