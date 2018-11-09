Clitheroe tourism award winner is in high spirits!

Ribble Valley’s very own spooky storyteller is a tourism superstar - and that is official!

Guided tour operator, Simon Entwistle, is flying the flag for the rural borough after being crowned Lancashire Tourism Superstar winner - the only category decided through a public vote - at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

His firm, Top Hat Tours, sees him traversing the length and breadth of Lancashire shouting loud about the county he is so proud of.

More than 400 people descended on new Preston venue, Imperial Banqueting, to find out the winners of 22 categories at the prestigious annual event, supported by headline sponsor University of Central Lancashire.

Organised by Marketing Lancashire, the event, which saw West End star, stage and TV talent Jodie Prenger as guest presenter, recognises the contribution made by the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses.

This year, more than 100 finalists competed for the prestigious titles.

Delighted about the win, Simon said: “I feel deeply honoured to have won the Lancashire Tourism Award for the second time in six years.

“I am very grateful to the readers of the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times who voted for me. I do feel very proud of the fact that I did create my own job and have reached the very top of my profession in the world of tourism. Nothing gives me greater pride than showcasing Clitheroe and the surrounding villages to persons not only from the UK, but overseas too.”