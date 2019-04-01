Clitheroe Tory councillor left in limbo by ‘Con Club’

A councillor who is still waiting to hear whether he can become a member of the local Conservative club says he is perplexed why his application is taking so long.

Coun. Ian Brown, who is a Conservative councillor for both Ribble Valley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council, applied to become a member of Clitheroe Conservative Club back in November.

However, four months on and numerous inquiries later, Coun. Brown, of Chatburn Road, Clitheroe, has still not heard anything about his membership application apart from rumours that it has been refused because he is a member of the Ribble Valley Conservative Association.

“I haven’t had anything official or in writing from the Con Club that my application has been refused, but I think it’s a sad state of affairs and rather peculiar that there maybe a problem with my application because of my connections with the Ribble Valley Conservative Association,” said Coun. Brown.

On the club’s website, it says that new members are welcome and that application forms are available from one of the club’s committee or steward.

A spokesman said the club did not want to comment on the matter.