Staff from Clitheroe Tesco store turned superheroes for the day to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

They baked cakes and came to work dressed as their favourite superhero, raising an impressive £326 for the charity, which funds research to beat heartbreak from heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors.

Courteney Pinder and Megan Earith (s)

Jayne Field, Rachel ODowd and Sam Pinder.