Clitheroe Tesco staff and customers raise cash for Children in Need

Staff from Tesco, Clitheroe, got into the fundraising spirit and raised hundreds of pounds to be donated towards disadvantaged children.

They baked and sold a variety of delicious cakes and hosted a raffle for Christmas hampers in order to raise as much money as possible for Children in Need.

Cakes galore in aid of a good cause

Children in Need is the BBC's official UK charity and raised a total of £60.7m for disadvantaged children across the country last year.

The charity is currently supporting 2,400 projects helping children facing a range of disadvantages, such as poverty, abuse or physical disability.