Clitheroe Slimming World manager meets TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, Janine Bannister, who manages Slimming World groups in Clitheroe, is celebrating half a century of success for the organisation.

She kicked off the milestone celebrations by meeting TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal, who shot to fame after appearing on the ITV show The X-Factor.

Janine said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the Clitheroe groups. Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health and boosted their confidence.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting consultants to help people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent Clitheroe at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Janine added: “2018 has been a brilliant year for Slimming World. We’ve launched our Slim for Life plan to give even more support to our target members and won awards for both our magazine and food range. “We’re hoping our Golden Year will be even more successful and we have a string of exciting activities planned to celebrate our 50th birthday in style, including the launch of brand-new websites and apps. “So, this New Year I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes.”