Clitheroe sculpture trail is relaunched

One of Ribble Valley’s most successful cultural projects described as “a little gem” has been relaunched.



The Ribble Valley Sculpture Trail, situated on 1.5 miles of woodland and flower-rich grassland between Brungerley Park and Cross Hill Quarry in Clitheroe, was started in 1993, with the wood carving, Two Heads in a Tree, by Thompson Dagnall.

At the entrance to Brungerley Park.

It now features 22 unique artworks responding to the local environment and its rich heritage from some of the best artists in the UK, including the famous Sika Deer crafted in stainless steel by Clitheroe sculptor Clare Bigger and six ceramic pieces by Halima Cassell, whose distinctive geometrically-patterned work enjoys an international reputation.

The trail was the first sculpture trail in Lancashire and is now one of Ribble Valley’s most popular visitor attractions.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s arts development officer, Katherine Rodgers, said: “The aim of the trail was to make art accessible and create a free cultural activity that encouraged people to enjoy the park, explore the outdoors and keep fit, while seeing the natural beauty of the area and its wildlife.

“The trail features the work of several artists, who have gone on to enjoy international careers and critical acclaim, and attracts visitors from far and wide.”

The Ribble Valley Sculpture Trail skirts the River Ribble and, as well as dramatic views of the Forest of Bowland, followers can routinely spot kingfishers, herons, salmon, sandpipers, otters and bats.

It has many enthusiastic followers and is described on travel review web site TripAdvisor as a “little gem”.

A trail leaflet is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk or from the Platform Gallery and Visitor Information Centre on 01200 425566.