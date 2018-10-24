Clitheroe Scouts' Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for charity

Young people from Clitheroe dedicated to raising awareness about homelessness recently climbed the Yorkshire Three Peaks.



Challenged to make an impact on their community, Clitheroe Smiley Explorers held a sponsored sleep out last year after being saddened by the impact of homelessness on young people just like them.

These young people want to raise awareness about homelessness.

With this social problem at the forefront of their minds, this year the Explorers decided to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge using the hill walking and navigation skills they had learnt during their Duke of Edinburgh expeditions in the summer. The walk was around 24 miles in length with more than 1,600m of climbing over the three peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

To attempt the challenge so late in the year, an early start was needed to make the most of daylight, and two teams of seven (including five leaders) completed the whole route in approximately 10.5 hours. The youngest participant was only 14 years old.

The funds raised from the challenge will be donated to Nightsafe, a charity that provides a variety of holistic services to homeless young people aged 16 – 24 via a number of projects in Blackburn with Darwen and the surrounding areas.

Jan Whitfield, District Explorer Commissioner for Clitheroe District, said: “We’re really proud of our young people working to make a difference and achieve some of the top awards in Scouting along the way.”