Clitheroe school girl's plea for safe crossing over busy road

A proactive 12-year-old secondary school pupil has been praised for her efforts to make a busy Clitheroe road safer to cross.



Alisha Elms, who is in Year Seven at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, said the speed and volume of traffic on Chatburn Road, off which her school is situated, is some times so bad that she struggles to cross it.

Chatburn Road can get very busy with traffic at peak times.

"Something needs doing before someone is injured or a serious accident takes place," said Alisha, who also lives on Chatburn Road near to the cricket club.

"Since starting CRGS in September I have noticed going to and from school is a nightmare crossing Chatburn Road.

"This is due to the volume of traffic and the speed of cars and buses. The only way to help the problem is a crossing. Not only would CRGS pupils benefit, it would help people going to Clitheroe Hospital as they would have a safe place to cross as cars double park and also park on the footpaths at either side."

Keen to see action taken, Alisha, who has a younger brother Connor (eight) and a younger sister Lily-Anne (four), who both attend Pendle Primary School, and a baby sister Poppy, contacted Coun. Ian Brown, who is a councillor for the salthill ward on Ribble Valley Borough Council and is also a councillor for Lancashire County Council.

And when Coun. Brown subsequently approached county council highways bosses appealing for a crossing, they confirmed that a pedestrian refuge will be constructed later this year dependent on the progress made on the Oakmere housing development off the north side of Chatburn Road near to Colthirst Drive.

Delighted that action will be taken to make the road safer, Alisha's mum Joanne said her and her husband Steven could not be prouder of their daughter for taking the initiative.

"If she wants something done, she will go out and do it," said Joanne, who added that Alisha, who plays for Ribble Valley Netball Club, has wanted to be a barrister since the age of seven.

"We're really proud of her for wanting to do something for the benefit of the whole community."

And it would appear that Alisha has community mindedness in her blood as her grandma Rosemary Elms is a local councillor who represents Bowland, Newton and Slaidburn on Ribble Valley Borough Council.