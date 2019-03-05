Clitheroe's young players urged to run for Highmoor

A Clitheroe coach is urging young football players to lace their trainers and run a half marathon in order to boost cash towards their club’s renovations.

Having just completed the Great NorthWest Half Marathon, in Blackpool, and raised £500, Clitheroe Wolves Coach Craig Nicholls, has now issued the challenge for players to do the same by completing 11 Junior parkruns.

The move follows an £100,000 appeal to give a new lease of life to the playing fields, changing rooms and parking facilities at the derelict pavilion on Highmoor Playing Fields.

Clitheroe Wolves have worked hard to secure a long-term lease on the land and are now looking to bring the facilities back to their former glory.

Ribble Valley Community Sports Trust has recently secured a 25-year lease on the land in order to safeguard its use for community sports. Clitheroe Wolves is set to be the primary beneficiary meaning their 40-plus junior football teams may finally have a place to call home. However, funding is desperately needed to get the project off the ground.

Craig says that if every team in Wolves raised a similar total to the £500 he just raised, then that would put £20,000 towards the total cost of the renovations.

He explained: “Parkrun is free to enter and runners who complete 11 junior events will receive a complimentary wristband to commemorate their achievement.”

Craig, who has been coaching Wolves for over six years now, was quick to point out that fitness is a key part of being an effective footballer so it’s hoped that as many junior footballers as possible will take part whether they seek sponsorship or not. He added: “Not all teams will join in with the running challenge though and many are already coming up with their own unique fundraising ideas.”

To support the cause, log onto https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Craig-

Nicholls-Highmoor