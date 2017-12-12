Clitheroe's Win celebrates her 105th birthday

It was an extra special day for Clitheroe woman Winifred Tomlinson when she celebrated her 105th birthday.

Family and friends gathered at The Clitheroe Residential Home on Eshton Terrace for the birthday party of Winifred, who is known as Win.

Win has enjoyed a full and active life. Not only has she been a teacher, but she also used to run her own corner shop in Barnoldswick.

Retiring when she was 70 years old, Win has remained a very independent and active lady who still continues to make her own hand-crafted cards.

The Mayor of Clitheroe Coun. Maureen Fenton was a special guest at the celebrations which included a birthday buffet provided by the care home for residents and Win’s family.

The care home’s manager Mrs Pat Bibby said that the party was the third major event of the week which had taken place at the care home.

The first celebration was the home receiving an impressive inspection report from the Care Quality Commission which monitors, inspects and regulates all health and social care services in the country, and the second was the completion of another phase of the refurbishment programme at the home.

All three lounges, the staircase and hallways have been renovated and recarpeted.