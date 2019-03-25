Clitheroe's Ribblesdale Nursery youngsters celebrate World Book Day

Nursery children look fabulous dressed up as their favourite book characters
Children at Ribblesdale Nursery School and Cascades Childcare had lots of fun when they came dressed as their favourite book characters.

The youngsters and staff took part in many book-related activities as they enjoyed celebrating World Book Day.