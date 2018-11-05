Clitheroe's new Screwfix store is declared a runaway success

Screwfix is celebrating the successful launch of its new store.

The store - situated in Barrow Brook Trade Park - officially opened its doors last Thursday with hundreds of eager customers ready to stock-up on the latest tools and trade essentials.

Store manager, Paul Holden, said: “We chose to open a new store in Barrow, just outside of Clitheroe to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople. Many of our new customers previously shopped with Screwfix at our stores in Accrington or Burnley, so we’re delighted to bring Screwfix even closer to them for greater convenience. Our celebration period, which ran from Thursday and throughout the weekend until Sunday, attracted hundreds of customers. We have received fantastic support from the local homes or community facilities and are looking forward to welcoming and helping more tradespeople and serious DIYers over the coming months.”

The Screwfix Foundation, which is another aspect of Screwfix’s nationwide initiatives, supports local charities and community projects by providing donations to fix, repair or maintain local homes or community facilities.

Screwfix staff get directly involved in helping community projects and host charity fundraising events within the stores. Clitheroe local registered charities are welcome to apply for funding from The Screwfix Foundation by visiting Clitheroe-Barrow Screwfix branch to pick up a Screwfix Foundation leaflet for more information. Alternatively, they can download an application form from www.screwfixfoundation.com