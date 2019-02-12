Clitheroe's new luxury cinema plans hang in the balance

Plans for a new upmarket cinema making its debut in Clitheroe have hit a stumbling block.

At a meeting of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s Planning and Development Committee meeting, councillors voted to defer plans to change the use of the weaving shed to facilitate a cinema at Holmes Mill following concerns surrounding parking provision at the site.

As reported last month, a lease has been signed by Everyman to open a unique and luxury cinema experience in the town.

Under the proposals, the stunning four-screen venue at the Greenacre Street site would include a bar and food too.

However, in a report to the council, a spokesman for County Hall’s highways department, said: “I would have to recommend that the application be refused on the grounds that the applicant has failed to demonstrate that the traffic generated by the proposed development can be safely and adequately accommodated without causing highway safety concerns and residential amenity issues for the residential and business premises in the immediate vicinity.”

Despite the setback, officials at Holmes Mill are remaining positive that the development will eventually go ahead.

Warren Bennett, Estates Manager at James’ Places, said: “We are naturally disappointed by the decision to defer our change of use application, despite the support we had from the Ribble Valley Council planning department.

“We will work closely with both Borough and County Councils to provide further information and enter into dialogue with stakeholders, including local residents.

“We believe the proposed development will be good for Clitheroe, and good for the Ribble Valley, and as such hope that we will be able to bring this exciting addition to Holmes Mill.”

Speaking after the meeting, Ribble Valley’s Liberal Democrat leader, Coun. Allan Knox, said: “Whilst a cinema would be welcome; there has to be adequate parking provision for both cinema goers and residents.

“I was extremely disappointed to see the applicants’ parking study did not contain the three specific pieces of information requested by the highways authority, namely usage rates of the Holmes Mill car park; expected attendance levels for the cinema; and if the café bar was going to be open to non-cinema goers.

“At the end of the day, if there is nowhere for cinema goers to park; they won’t go to the cinema.”