Clitheroe's lucky Emily wins £50 shopping vouchers

Mother-of-two Emily Stell is the latest winner of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade's Shop Clitheroe competition.

Emily has had a Shop Clitheroe card for six years and fills one regularly by mainly shopping in town.

Emily said “I was so excited to be told I had won and now I will have to decide whether to treat myself or our children.”

Presenting Emily with her vouchers Craig Andrews, Practice Manager at Martin Berry’s, Moor Lane, said: “Established in Clitheroe over 20 years ago Martin Berry’s Opticians

is proud to support Shop Clitheroe and we are delighted to present Emily with her vouchers."

Emily is married to Sam and when not working part-time at a Burnley Nursery School, Emily enjoys spending time with her young family, walking, baking and visiting National Trust properties.