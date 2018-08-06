Clitheroe's Last Night of the Proms in pictures

Record numbers attended this year's Last Night of the Proms event held on Saturday at Clitheroe Castle bandstand.

Approximately 2,000 people attended the popular annual event with the fine weather and bright sunshine attracting the crowds.

There was a record attendance this year.

All profits raised at the free family-friendly event will go to the Mayor’s Welfare Fund and this year the Town Mayor’s chosen charity is Clitheroe Scouts.

An official Last Night of the Proms reception was held at Clitheroe Town Council offices on Church Street prior to the concert.

Mayor’s from other areas attended as well as a number of nominees from local charities such as Oxfam and Cancer Research. Local charities were asked to nominate volunteers who had gone above and beyond their expected duties.

For more photos see this Thursday's Clitheroe Advertiser.

There was plenty of flag waving.