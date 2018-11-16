Clitheroe's Johnson Matthey workers in ballot for action over pay

More than 150 workers at the Clitheroe Works Pimlico Industrial Area site will begin voting next week on whether to take industrial action in a long-running dispute over a "completely unacceptable" pay offer.

Manual workers, chemical process workers, maintenance engineers and office workers are taking part in the ballot over the company’s final pay offer for a one year deal of 2.75 per cent.

Unite the union regional officer, Pat Coyne, said: “Our members are growing angry over their five-month long pay dispute. Industrial relations have been strained during the last couple of years and our members have made costly sacrifices. Unite members will now vote on industrial action to send a resounding message to the management team that this pay offer is unacceptable.

“We are calling on Johnson Matthey to reward its most valuable asset, its employees with a decent pay deal that reflects the true cost of living for Unite members and their families.”

Unite is calling for Johnson Matthey management to engage in urgent and constructive talks to resolve the issue and to make a pay award that reflects the true cost of living to our members. The ballot at the leading speciality chemicals company will close on Friday, November 23rd.