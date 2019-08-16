Clitheroe Royal Grammar School celebrate 'exceptional' A-Level results day

Students at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form are celebrating after an incredible A-Level results day.

Some 31% of grades achieved were A*-A with more than 60% of all grades awarded at A*-B and 87% of grades awarded at A*-C.

Georgia, Charlotte, John, Yacub

Headteacher James Keulemans said: "These results are truly a reflection of the dedication and commitment of every single one of our students and staff.

"129 students gained 3 or more A Levels at A*-B, and 240 students gained 3 or more A Levels at A*-C, which are excellent achievements.

"Students are justifiably delighted with their results and have been accepted on highly competitive courses at a range of the most prestigious universities as well as attaining top class apprenticeships.

"At Clitheroe Royal Grammar School we work tirelessly to ensure our students have the opportunity to become the best they possibly can. This hard work and dedication has culminated in a day ofÂ celebration for our students, their families and our staff.

"These are exceptional results from a remarkable group of young people who have worked extremely hard and have been well supported in order to achieve their potential.

"I am delighted that their efforts have been rewarded and that they are leaving CRGS Sixth Form with the grades, self-confidence and independence to allow them to further excel as they progress to employment, apprenticeships or further study.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and absolutely delighted by this year’s A Level results. It has been wonderful to see the students’ excitement and happiness when they received their results. We wish them every success in their future careers."