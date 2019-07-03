Clitheroe Rotary handover lunch sees donations made to collection of charities

Outgoing Clitheroe Rotary President Sandy Morrison has handed over his chain of office to David Wymer.

Sandy’s final act was to distribute donations from monies raised during his year as president.

Sandy Morrison (right) with new President David Wymer.

Clitheroe Rotary has raised around £20,000 during the year, of which £8,889 was handed out at the handover lunch, held at Clitheroe Rugby Club.

The charities receiving donations included: Life Education Lancashire, The Calvert Trust, Clitheroe Wolves, RV Crossroads Care, NW Blood Bikes, RV CAB, East Lancs Hospice, Art 4 All, Pets as Therapy, Bowland and Rossendale Mountain Rescue Teams, Macmillan Cancer Care, Dance Syndrome, Field Nurse Trust, Little Green Bus, Mary’s Meals, NW Air Ambulance, T.H.O.M.A.S Blackburn, Vision 2020, Foundation for RV Families, RV Foodbank, Ribble FM, Thistle Manor Residence for Mental Health and the Rotary Foundation.

A spokesman for the Rotary said: “Please support Rotary in the coming year, as our new President David will then be able to award even more funds to local and international charities.”

Anybody who would like to know more about the new flexible Rotary in the Ribble Valley, can contact Bill Honeywell on 07866 413825 or visit the Clitheroe Rotary Facebook page or website.