Clitheroe Rotary celebrates its 85th birthday

Members of Clitheroe Rotary recently celebrated the club's 85th birthday since it was granted its charter in August, 1933.

The original event allowed the newly formed club to operate under the "Rotary banner”, which at the time was a growing movement in the UK as well as in other countries.

These 85th birthday celebrations are the first time that Clitheroe Rotary has held an event in the iconic Holmes Mill suite in Clitheroe and guests, as well as friends, from 19 Rotary Clubs attended.

Two Rotarians from Bendigo in Australia and two visiting Rotarians from different clubs in Staffordshire were also present.

Honoured guests included the Mayor of the Ribble Valley and Clitheroe Town Mayor. The presidents of Blackburn Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary, Clitheroe Lions and Clitheroe Round Table were also present.

A humorous after dinner speech delivered with some fascinating unusual slides and video clips was presented by Rotarian Geoff Mackey from Audley in Staffordshire.

Geoff is a great highly respected Rotarian and over the years he has become a “raconteur extraordinaire”.

In this Rotary year, Clitheroe Rotarians will continue to fundraise for the Rotary Polio Plus campaign. The club is currently only one of six which are more than half way to its target.