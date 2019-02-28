Clitheroe road is temporarily closed for resurfacing work

Essential road repairs and maintenance work is being carried out on a section of Edisford Road.

The area affected near the Edisford Bridge Pub is closed from 9-30am to 3-30pm from today (February 28th) to Friday, March 1st and from Monday, March 4th to Friday March 8th.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We're due to resurface a significant section of Edisford Road from the junction with Clitheroe Road on the Bashall Eaves side of the river to Roefield Leisure Centre on the Clitheroe side.

"This had been scheduled for the end of January, but had to be postponed due to the wintry weather.

"We'll be trying to keep disruption to a minimum by working outside peak times, and will reopen the road at the end of each day. We're grateful for people's patience while we carry out this essential work."

A signed diversion will be in place via Clitheroe, Waddington and Bashall Eaves. It will be business as usual at the Edisford Bridge Pub.