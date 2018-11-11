Clitheroe residents warned over rogue door-to-door sellers

Elderly residents, especially vulnerable or those living alone, are being warned to beware of doorstep salespeople targeting the area.

The warning has been issued by Clitheroe Neighbourhood Watch. On its Facebook page, it said: "Yesterday afternoon/evening several 'deaf' men and women were reported trying to sell items door to door around Clitheroe.

"Whether they were genuine or not, they have upset and alarmed several of our neighbours with their hard sell tactics. Lets keep our town safe by reporting any suspicious behaviour to the police by calling 101."

There have been several other reports from worried people in Clitheroe who have been targeted. A Turner Street resident said: "Please be aware that a man has just tried to barge into someone's house on Turner Street."

Meanwhile, in light of the complaints, Clitheroe's Liberal Democrat councillor Mark French has appealed to townsfolk to check for caller's identity and references: "It would appear there are several rogue traders operating in the Clitheroe area, please check references of past work to make sure anyone you hire is genuine.”

.