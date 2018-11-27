Clitheroe residents urged to help a child smile this Christmas

Help create a happy memory by donating a brand new toy to an underprivileged child this Christmas.

This is the message from the organisers of the 2018 Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal, in conjunction with the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, who are asking the generous folk of the Ribble Valley to dig deep once again.

Launched earlier this month, the appeal has so far seen a good response.

Captain Elizabeth Smith, of the Salvation Army, said: “We are delighted with the response so far. There is a steady flow of lovely toys coming in. We are confident the donations will meet the needs within our community. Thank you to all who have responded so far.”

Donations can be taken to the Salvation Army shop in Lowergate and the Skipton Building Society in Market Place until Friday, December 21st.

Names are now being taken for the Salvation Army Christmas Day Luncheon.

Anyone who might otherwise be alone is welcome to join in the fun, regardless of age or circumstance.

Volunteers provide a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. Anyone wanting to attend should contact Captain Elizabeth on 07709 351394.