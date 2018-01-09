Clitheroe residents urged to have their say on future of the town

An action group is asking local folk their views on education and the number of houses built in the town.

Clitheroe Residents Action Group has produced a survey to allow the townspeople to have a say on the standard of services provided by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

A spokesman said: “We decided to produce this survey after our last few posts on housing and education.

“Respondents to those articles were very despondent about Clitheroe’s future and they did not seem to fit within the borough council’s claim that 94% of Ribble Valley residents are satisfied with the council.

“Upon investigation we found that in 2015 1,000 Ribble Valley residents were surveyed and 545 responded.

“Of those 545 returned surveys 512 were satisfied with RVBC’s performance hence their claim to a 94% satisfaction rate.

“We aim to exceed the figure of 545 returned surveys by the end of January.

The survey can only be accessed online via www.facebook.com/Clitheroe-Residents- Action-Group- 481582985218599/.