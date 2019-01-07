Clitheroe residents urged to give new life to their old Christmas tree

The Ribble Rivers Trust is offering to collect Christmas trees in Clitheroe to help prevent river bank erosion and to create habitat for invertebrates, fish and other creatures.

The Trust will be able to collect any real Christmas trees (with branches still attached, but no decorations) from houses in Clitheroe, and will be doing so during office hours from today until Friday.

A spokesman said: "We will use the old Christmas trees to help prevent erosion of river banks in a technique called brash bundling. The vegetation also provides habitat for fish and invertebrates and helps to slow the flow of water, reducing the risk of flooding.

"Unfortunately, due to limited staff time and resources, we cannot collect trees outside of Clitheroe. If you have already arranged a home collection of your tree, please do not take it to a drop off point as we will collect it."

Anyone wishing to get rid of their real Christmas tree is asked to call 01200 444409 to arrange a collection.