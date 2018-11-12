Clitheroe Mayor Coun. Pam Dowson laying a wreath. Photo by David Bleazard.

Clitheroe Remembrance Sunday in pictures

Large crowds gathered in Clitheroe on Sunday to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Here are a selection of photos captured on the day by David Bleazard, Tracy Johnson and Stevie Simkin.

Large crowds of people attended the service at Clitheroe Castle. Photo by Stevie Simkin.

Large crowds of people attended the service at Clitheroe Castle. Photo by Stevie Simkin.
Large crowds of onlookers gathered at the war memorial at Clitheroe Castle. Photo by Stevie Simkin.

The service at Clitheroe's war memorial. Photo by Tracy Johnson.

The scene at Clitheroe's war memorial on Sunday. Photo by Tracy Johnson.

