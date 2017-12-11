Clitheroe rape allegation update

Investigations are ongoing following a report of rape in Clitheroe.

Officers were called at approximately 6am on Sunday, September 24th, to reports that an 18-year-old woman had suffered a serious sexual assault on a footpath close to Whittle Close at approximately 5-30am.

A 26-year-old man from Clitheroe was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape a short time later and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log number 351 of September 24th.