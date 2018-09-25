Clitheroe Rambler founder marks milestone

Clitheroe Ramblers threw a party for founder member Pat Parrott when she reached turning 90.

Meeting at Clitheroe Cricket Club, members – old and new – heard colleagues recount Pat’s outstanding contribution to the successful local walking group and to relay many personal anecdotes of working and walking with her.

A past member now living in Australia, had sent a poem and there was a specially composed song to celebrate her many achievements.

One speaker said “All who walk in Ribble Valley owe her a huge debt of gratitude for the work she has done to preserve and improve their rights of way.”

Pat was presented with flowers and an album of photographs and historic press cuttings recalling significant moments with Clitheroe Ramblers. Everyone enjoyed a birthday buffet.