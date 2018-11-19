Clitheroe pupils use own initiative to support families in need

An initiative by pupils at a Clitheroe school to help feed families in need has been generously supported by the local community.

Children from the People Skills Endeavours group at Edisford Primary School, after discussing ways in which they could make a difference in the local community, decided to lead a school-wide initiative to support the Ribble Valley Food Bank.

Under the guidance of their teacher, Carol Darnell, children sent out a letter to all families in the school, explaining the nature of their endeavours.

The resulting response from families was overwhelmingly generous and donations were boxed up then delivered to the food bank earlier this month.

Children from Year One to Six participate in the school’s Endeavour Awards scheme, which covers a variety of fundamental life skills: organisation, confidence, persistence, emotional resilience and getting along.

Through working on this project, pupils in the People Skills group have demonstrated all of these skills and more besides.

The children and Mrs Darnell expressed their thanks to all the families who donated for their generosity.