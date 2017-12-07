Clitheroe publicans ‘Time to Chat’ event welcomed

A new initiative to prevent people from becoming isolated and lonely has been launched by the landlord and landlady of a Clitheroe pub.

Phil and Laura Smithies at The Brown Cow have organised a “Time to Chat” session at the Woone Lane pub for anyone who is struggling to get out or who is feeling a little lonely.

New "Time to Chat" initiative.

The first session will be held on Thursday, December 14th, from 11am until 1pm. Tea, coffee and cakes will be supplied and there will be a small entry charge of just £1.

The idea has been welcomed by the local community with local resident Simone Smith kindly supplying a ramp to improve access into the pub. Laura is also looking into organising transport for anyone who needs it.

“We’re hoping to run the Time to Chat on a monthly basis,” said mother-of-two Laura (38). “It’ll be a social get-together where we play some old movies, set up dominoes and cards etc.”

Since advertising the idea on social media Laura has been sent donations of people’s old cups which are needed for the event, while others have offered to make cakes.

Laura, who used to work with children with special needs at St James’ CE Primary School in Clitheroe, and still helps with the choir at the school, said she hopes to maybe get a musician to play at the sessions or for the school choir to sing.