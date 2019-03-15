Clitheroe projects hit the jackpot as the National Lottery celebrates 25 years of changing lives

New figures reveal more than £23 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Clitheroe since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

Thanks to National Lottery players, lives of ordinary people have been transformed in the area over the past quarter of a century with more than 500 National Lottery grants awarded locally since 1994. These have helped to strengthen communities, deliver sporting success, protect the environment, unleash local creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

A wide variety of local projects have received National Lottery funding over the last 25 years.

The largest National Lottery grant in the area was the £2 million towards the Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership Scheme in 2015, while the first ever National Lottery grant was £4,000 to Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket and Bowling Club in 1995.

The majority of National Lottery grants are for less than £10,000 such as the £9,500 to the Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival in 2014.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: "Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has helped changed lives across the UK. This tremendous work would not be possible without those who play The National Lottery and those who do extraordinary things with National Lottery funding.

"They are transforming their community every day of the week and if you know of one that deserves recognition then please nominate them for a National Lottery Award. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the next 25 years."

Any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, now has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards - The National Lottery's search for the UK's favourite ever National Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

To enter a favourite project in this year's National Lottery Awards, complete an entry form via: https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midnight on April 30th.

To thank National Lottery players for making these achievements possible and to celebrate the massive difference The National Lottery has made - and continues to make - to lives of people across the UK, the National Lottery is working on a range of plans in the run-up to the 25th birthday in November. Further details will be announced in due course.