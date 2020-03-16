Clitheroe primary school receives £500 World Book Day donation from Taylor Wimpey North West

Already celebrating World Book Day in style, a Clitheroe primary school has received an extra boost in the form of a £500 donation from a national housebuilding company.

To show their support for World Book Day, which is now in its 23rd year of encouraging children of all ages to enjoy and appreciate the pleasures of reading, Taylor Wimpey North West made the donation to Barrow Primary School.

“World Book Day is a fantastic initiative which the children really enjoy getting involved in," said Headteacher Mrs Taylor. "This year, we celebrated with the children dressing up as their favourite characters. Thanks to Taylor Wimpey’s donation, we’ll also be able to add some new books to our library and we can’t wait for our pupils to get stuck into some new stories.”

Stuart Craig, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North West, added: “We were delighted to support Barrow Primary School with a donation to mark World Book Day. We hope the pupils had a brilliant day celebrating their favourite characters and that they all enjoy reading some new books together.”