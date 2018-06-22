Clitheroe Pop Choir to share the stage with Boney M

It’s exciting times for a group of amateur singers from Clitheroe who have been asked to open the main stage of a popular local music festival this summer.

Clitheroe Pop Choir will open the main stage at Beat-Herder on Saturday, July 14th, to the largest audience that they have ever performed to.

“We’re all really excited,” said singer and vocal coach Sue Sykora, “Boney M are on the same bill!”

Sue, who is the choir’s founder and musical director, added: “Yes, it’s exciting times for the choir! We’ve been asked to perform a 30 minute set to open the main stage on Saturday at noon. This will be the largest event we have performed at and the choir are so excited to be sharing a festival-sized stage alongside professional acts such as Boney M.”

She added: “It’s going to be a busy day for the choir as, on the same evening, we will be performing alongside the Ribble Valley Ladies’ Choir at Trinity Church in Clitheroe.”

This event, which is open to the general public with just a donation to the church suggested, is part of the “Festival of Choirs” that Clitheroe’s The Grand is organising.

“The choir are going from strength to strength, and just recently we’ve added a tenor section to compliment out alto, mezzo and soprano groups as we have had significantly more men joining over the last couple of terms,” Sue said.

“We are also so pleased to say that we have been invited back to Foxyfest for the third year running.”

This is an event organised by local band Good Foxy and will run over two days – Friday, August 17th, and Saturday, August 18th. It is being held at SSMJ Old School Rooms on Lowergate, Clitheroe.

There will be two stages, 28 acts and food and merchandise stalls.

The choir will be singing at 1-30pm on the Saturday afternoon.

Clitheroe Pop Choir is starting a brand new term in September and anyone is welcome to try free taster session.

For more details about the choir visit its Facebook page or email clitheroepopchoir@hotmail.co.uk