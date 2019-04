Police have released images of jewellery believed to have been stolen from vehicles.

Officers hope to reunite the items with their rightful owners.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said on its Facebook page: "These two items of jewellery have been recovered as part of our ongoing investigations into stealing from motor vehicles crimes in the Ribble Valley.

"If anyone recognises these items please e-mail 7234@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact 01200 458766."