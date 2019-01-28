Clitheroe Museum comes out on top in tough tourism assessment

Clitheroe Castle Museum has come out tops following a tough assessment by UK tourism supremos.

National tourism agency Visit England gave the museum an 81 per cent rating following a rigorous once-over.

The assessment praised the museum’s family-friendly offer, the maintenance of displays, general cleanliness and level of customer care.

Museum cleanliness, including the café, shop and toilets, and the competence of staff, including their appearance, efficiency, knowledge and customer care, received an impressive 88 per cent and 86 per cent rating respectively.

Simon Hore, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “The Clitheroe Castle Museum has gone from strength-to strength since a major refurbishment 10 years ago and is now the borough’s number one attraction.

“The castle and its grounds are a cultural asset to the borough, attracting visitors from far and wide, and we are delighted with this latest accolade.”

The Clitheroe Castle Museum complex received a Royal opening by HRH the Duke of Gloucester in 2009 following a £3.2 million refurbishment funded by Ribble Valley Borough Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund and several public and private sector partners.

It is now listed on Trip Advisor as Ribble Valley’s number one attraction, with a 4.5 rating and Certificate of Excellence.

Visit England assessor Diane Herrod added: “Clitheroe Castle Museum is not only a very good visitor attraction, but a cultural asset to the town complemented by the Steward’s Gallery, the castle keep, good-quality visitor services and excellent customer care.

“If this standard of customer care can be delivered consistently across all aspects of the visit, the award of a prestigious Visit England Welcome award would be a realistic aspiration.”

Clitheroe Castle is owned by Ribble Valley Borough Council and the museum is managed by Lancashire County Council.