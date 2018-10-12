Clitheroe motorists asked to lock doors after spate of thefts

Police are reminding car owners in Clitheroe to make sure their vehicles are secure after a spate of thefts this week.

Thieves have targeted vehicles parked on drives and on the streets in the Woone Lane, Pimlico Road, Stephen Mews, Edward Drive and Elizabeth Court areas.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "The majority of these offences have happened overnight and at least three of these vehicles were left insecure by the owners.

"All offences involved the offenders targeting items left on open display. Let's not make it easy for them!"

If you witnessed the theft or noticed anything suspicious, please call Police on 101.