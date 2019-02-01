Clitheroe Masons raise funds for two local good causes

Local charities Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Ribble Valley Crossroads Care were first past the post among members of Clitheroe’s Limestone Rock Masonic Lodge, which gave each a £200 donation - money raised by a race night and ladies’ evening during the chairmanship of Bob Cleeve.

Mr Cleeve stood down as the lodge’s worshipful master at the end of his year in office in November.

He said: “We chose these two charities to benefit from fundraising during my year in office as a thank you for helping a number of our members and their families and for the good work they do in general in the Ribble Valley.”

Mr Cleeve met with Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator Louise Grant to present the lodge’s donation to the charity in person.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

It does this by funding cutting edge equipment, research, training and other services that would otherwise be beyond limited NHS resources.

For further information on its work and how to donate, visit www.rosemere.org.uk