Clitheroe man’s promise to his mum

A keen cyclist and marathon runner will take on his biggest challenge yet this June in memory of his mum.



Nick Owen (43), of Henthorn Road, Clitheroe, is training for the Ironman 70.30 Staffordshire, which takes place on June 10th and consists of a 1.2mile swim in Chasewater reservoir, a 56-mile bike course and a 13.1 mile run.

Nick’s mum Kathleen Owen lost her short battle with pancreatic cancer in November, just one week after her diagnosis and a few days before her 70th birthday.

Nick, who works at Vertigo Motors UK, said: “As I’m sure people will understand the sudden passing of my mum has left me heartbroken and feeling empty – giving a realisation of how devastating and nasty this evil disease can be.”

One promise they both made was that she would be waiting at the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in June. Showing her support just like she did at all the things he did in life especially when he was competing.

Nick’s promise to her was that he wouldn’t push like normal to the point of being sick and hardly been able to stand up. This was always something that she used to dread watching and made her worry. Kathleen always used to say “don’t race, just go and enjoy it”!

“Maybe they will never find a cure, but unless we try we will never find out,” Nick added.

“Mum’s was pancreatic cancer which spread to the liver and what she went through I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

“No matter how large or small the donation please please please let’s see if we can play a small part in the battle that could possibly affect any of us or our loved ones at some point.”

Since deciding in August Nick has been training four to five times a week with the support of his dad Tom, brother Steven and girlfriend Heather to ensure he is ready for this huge challenge.

Through the challenge, Nick will raising funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund with further information about this charity available via: www.pcrf.org.uk/

So far Nick, whose goal is to raise £2,500 for the charity, has raised more than £2,150 and to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nick-owen10