Clitheroe Lions support for North West Air Ambulance

The Lions Club of Clitheroe recently hosted a dinner and dance at Clitheroe Golf Club in support of the local air ambulance.

Clitheroe Lions President Alan Clifford welcomed around 80 guests to the event prior to an excellent three course dinner provided by the golf club. Liz Greenwood, representing the air ambulance, gave an overview of the work of the charity both locally and nationally.

Entertainment followed by local group Western Valley Hot Club featuring Gaynor Sutcliffe. Those guests who felt able following dinner danced to the music.

There were two raffles during the evening resulting in a cheque for £1,000 being presented to the charity.

Alan Clifford, who thanked all present for contributing to a wonderful evening, is shown on the photograph presenting the cheque to Liz Greenwood.