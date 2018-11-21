Clitheroe Library to host World War One tribute folk show

Remembering World War One in words and music, a folk show paying tribute to those who died in the first world war including one of the performer's relatives is coming to Clitheroe Library later this week.



Part of the Spot On Lancashire schedule, Standing In Line will feature Mike Bettison, Nigel Corbett, and folk legend Lester Simpson of Coope, Boyes and Simpson in a commemorative performance marking the centenary of the end of WWI and telling the tale of Albert Scrimshaw, a farm labourer and Simpson’s great uncle who died at Passchendaele.

To honour Albert and all the others who lost their lives in battle, Lester wrote and performs this tribute accompanied by guitarist Corbett with narration from Teesdale performer Bettison, drawing on the poems of Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon, and Rudyard Kipling. Originally commissioned by ‘Peace Concerts Passchendaele’, it was premiered in Passchendaele Church in Belgium.

"We’re delighted to be able to bring this performance to Clitheroe," said Lyndsey Wilson of Spot On Lancashire. "The show has toured all over the UK and has a reputation as a moving tribute as well as a great evening of words and music.”

The show will take place at Clitheroe Library on Friday 23 November at 7pm; tickets are available directly from the library or by calling 01254 660 360. For more information or to see the full Spot On season programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, call Lyndsey on 01254 660 360, or email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk