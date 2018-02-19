Clitheroe KFC temporary closure as chain runs out of chicken

KFC has had to shut hundreds of UK restaurants across the country, including its one in Clitheroe, after "teething problems" with a new delivery contractor meant it ran out of chicken.

The fast food chain said it was "working flat out" to reopen stores after there were issues with deliveries over the weekend.

In an update on its website it listed around 270 UK and Ireland restaurants, out of a total of 900, that were open on Sunday night.

KFC last week switched its delivery contract from Bidvest to DHL.

In a light-hearted statement on its website informing consumers about the problems, it said: "The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we're really sorry about that."

It added: "The colonel is working on it."