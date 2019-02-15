Clitheroe jewellers mark 40th anniversary raising £210 for good cause

A family jewellers in Clitheroe used its milestone anniversary to help a charity that cares for people suffering from life limiting illnesses.

Nettletons Jewellers, of Castle Street, held a celebration in store to mark the established business’ 40th anniversary. All cash raised at the special fundraiser was handed over to the East Lancashire Hospice. Catherine Leech, Community Fundraiser for the hospice, said: “The staff and customers generously decided to donate to the hospice. The successful event raised an amazing £210.

“Thank you to all who attended and for their support.”