Clitheroe hotel's triumph after scooping five impressive awards

A quintet of coveted awards in the space of a single record-breaking week has been scooped by Ribble Valley’s James’ Places.

The group, which owns Holmes Mill, The Waddington Arms and a number of hotels, pubs and inns throughout the Northwest – is celebrating a record-breaking week in which its venues and staff picked up no fewer than five coveted awards.

The awards recognised excellence in fields as diverse as food and drink retailing, inspiring leadership, pride of place and traditional Lancastrian hospitality. The roll of honour includes: Lancashire Life Food Awards – Independent Retailer of the Year; Bowland Food Hall; Lancashire Best Kept Village – Best Hotel/Guest House; Eaves Hall; LateRooms.com/eviivo.com – Special Recognition Award: Waddington Arm.

In addition, Bowland Brewery’s popular Buster IPA took a bronze award in the premium cask IPA class, while the dark and complex limited edition Dragonglass took gold in the cask strong beer class.

James’ Places operations manager, Maurice Camm, said: “It’s truly rewarding to receive such recognition for all the hard work that goes into making visitors feel welcome at our venues. Whether it’s our guests or our staff, people are at the heart of our business. These awards reflect the pride our employees take in their work. Whether it’s sourcing the best local produce we can find for the Food Hall or going the extra mile to make someone’s stay in Lancashire that little bit more special, I am immensely proud of everyone.”